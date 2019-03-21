Phoenix Global Resources (PGR) Trading Down 6.7%

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27). Approximately 174,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 170,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $578.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

In other news, insider Sir Michael Rake bought 201,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £50,499.25 ($65,986.21).

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

