Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

