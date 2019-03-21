Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 289,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,272,000. Webster Financial accounts for 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4,934.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

WBS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $2,473,634.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

