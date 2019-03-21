Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases New Holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides services for the transport of mobile homes; offers wholesale financing services to dealers and mobile home parks; and provides retail financing services to consumers.

