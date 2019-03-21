Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Increases Stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,587 shares during the quarter. Curo Group makes up about 1.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 2.31% of Curo Group worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.59.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a positive return on equity of 386.36%. The business had revenue of $300.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/philadelphia-financial-management-of-san-francisco-llc-increases-stake-in-curo-group-holdings-corp-curo.html.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.