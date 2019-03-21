Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 475,601 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,000. Penske Automotive Group accounts for 3.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 204,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,702,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE PAG opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

