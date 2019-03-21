PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $6.23 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.