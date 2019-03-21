PFSweb (PFSW) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Lake Street Capital Analysts

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been given a $10.00 price objective by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. PFSweb had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PFSweb by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PFSweb by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

