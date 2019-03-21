PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 681217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.53” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-17-53.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.