Perspecta Inc (PRSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 16th

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold prsp” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Perspecta Company Profile

