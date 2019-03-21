Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Perspecta were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $41,322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Perspecta by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Perspecta by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Perspecta stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

