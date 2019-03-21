Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,819,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the previous session’s volume of 875,883 shares.The stock last traded at $1.18 and had previously closed at $0.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Performance Shipping (DCIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/performance-shipping-dcix-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.