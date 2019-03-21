Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 455,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 369,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 256,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 172,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 319,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNR opened at $5.14 on Thursday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $420.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

