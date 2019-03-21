Penn Virginia’s (PVAC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

PVAC stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,269. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($1.06). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 278.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 109,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 126,542 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

