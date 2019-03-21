Penn National Gaming (PENN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.17 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,136. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

