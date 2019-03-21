Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tp Icap (TCAP)

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tp Icap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 315.30 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a 52-week low of GBX 245.80 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 496.30 ($6.49).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

