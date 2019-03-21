Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tp Icap (TCAP)

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tp Icap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 315.30 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a 52-week low of GBX 245.80 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 496.30 ($6.49).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

