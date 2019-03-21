Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 78,146 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $23,414,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 117,069 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,714 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTU traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $70,519.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,593.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $64,492.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,443.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,999 shares of company stock worth $237,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

