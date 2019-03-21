PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $5,339.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

