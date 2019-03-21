Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.01 (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00024772 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $116.52 million and approximately $47.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00372945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.01657956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00229884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 115,077,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,076,782 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

