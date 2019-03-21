Patron (PAT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene, YoBit and LATOKEN. Patron has a total market cap of $608,157.00 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00372051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.01669461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00229087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,862,749 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

