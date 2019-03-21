Parkgene Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Parkgene has a total market cap of $174,341.00 and $19,831.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00363224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.01623185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00222850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

