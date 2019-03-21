Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.91. 40,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,708. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

