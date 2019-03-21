Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,556,000. Echostar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echostar alerts:

NASDAQ SATS opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.66. Echostar Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/park-west-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-echostar-co-sats.html.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.