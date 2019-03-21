Pareto Network Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $447,761.00 and $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Pareto Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.17226134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002942 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Pareto Network Token Profile

Pareto Network is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network . The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

