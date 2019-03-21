Pareteum (TEUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.93

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 479296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEUM. ValuEngine raised shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

