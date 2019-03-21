Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Announces Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of PANL opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

