Pamela Bingham Acquires 3,928 Shares of Tyman PLC (TYMN) Stock

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) insider Pamela Bingham acquired 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £9,937.84 ($12,985.55).

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Tyman PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

TYMN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 360.83 ($4.71).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

