Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 102,399 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,399 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 355,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

Shares of DVN opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 102,399 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/paloma-partners-management-co-sells-102399-shares-of-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.