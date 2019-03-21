Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in CDW (CDW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 639.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,499,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares in the company, valued at $47,692,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,360.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,699. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

