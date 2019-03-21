Packer & Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,239,800 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,239,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,605,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,297,919,000 after buying an additional 128,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after buying an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after buying an additional 3,284,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,028,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,226.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $835.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

