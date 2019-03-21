Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $85,826.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,554.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $95,878.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,750 shares in the company, valued at $17,175,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $283,261 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.90. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 94.50% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

