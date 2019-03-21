Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Owens Realty Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Owens Realty Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of ORM stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Owens Realty Mortgage has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Realty Mortgage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Owens Realty Mortgage worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Owens Realty Mortgage

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. It offers customized short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers; and holds investments in real estate properties.

