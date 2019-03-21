Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 608,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

