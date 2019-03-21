Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

