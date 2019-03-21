OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.90

Media stories about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

