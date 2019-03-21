OST Price Reaches $0.0272 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, OST has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Huobi.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,530,811 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDCM, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

