Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Purchases C$25,650.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$256,500.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, February 4th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,980.00.

On Friday, January 25th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 6,700 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,417.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,585. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24.

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

