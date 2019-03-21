Orthopediatrics (KIDS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS):

3/16/2019 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/15/2019 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/8/2019 – Orthopediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/1/2019 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2019 – Orthopediatrics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2019 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.63 million, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.18. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

