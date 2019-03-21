Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 10.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Orbotech by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in Orbotech by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 48,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Orbotech by 120.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orbotech by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBK remained flat at $$65.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Orbotech Ltd has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $66.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

