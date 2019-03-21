Oracle Co. (ORCL) CEO Mark V. Hurd Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 409,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,312,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

