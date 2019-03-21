Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (OQAL) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of OQAL stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday.

