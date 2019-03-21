Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $31,458.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $123,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $25,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at $99,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

