Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Synaptics in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synaptics’ FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SYNA. ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Synaptics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,801,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.