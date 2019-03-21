Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) & EXXARO RESOURCE/S (EXXAY) Head to Head Review

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and EXXARO RESOURCE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.94%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals -187.13% -175.03% -107.02% EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 2.89 $6.58 million $2.94 4.73 EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.72 billion 2.03 $450.44 million N/A N/A

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

EXXARO RESOURCE/S beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited, a diversified resources company, operates in the coal, titanium dioxide, ferrous, and energy markets in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers inorganic minerals and chemicals, and iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

