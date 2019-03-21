OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $406,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,947 shares during the period. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Microsoft by 342.8% during the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $117.52 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.51.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

