Omnicell (OMCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell has been seeing increasing operating expenses. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. A tough competitive landscape is a dampener as well. Meanwhile, Omnicell’s fourth-quarter 2018 performance was mixed. While earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues fell short of the same. However, the company has been consistently seeing solid uptake of Omnicell XT. Recently, it has inked various deals for its XR2 and the IVX Workflow products. A rise in bookings and product backlogs was also observed in the last-reported quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain traction from new launches, strategic partnerships (the recent one being with Stormont Vail Health) and digital transformation. Overall, Omnicell has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,902 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $571,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 19,796 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $1,660,092.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,631. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Omnicell by 451.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

