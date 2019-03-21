Omeros Co. (OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $24.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.32 million and the highest is $26.13 million. Omeros reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,423.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $131.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.24 million to $165.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $172.37 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $242.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 844.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994,829 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Omeros by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.58. Omeros has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

