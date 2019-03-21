OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 41,764 PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 6,874.4% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 193,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

PetroChina stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

