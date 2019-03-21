OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) Stock

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

