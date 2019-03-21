Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,390 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 3.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Okta worth $119,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Okta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $3,019,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,467 shares of company stock worth $33,788,194. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.94. 632,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,815. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

